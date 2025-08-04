Two men in hospital after North York shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area late Monday night. (Karim Islam/ CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 4, 2025 11:08 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2025 11:54 pm.

Two men are in the hospital after a late-night shooting in North York.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Toronto paramedics say they transported the man that was shot, to the hospital, with life-threatening-injuries, and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect fled the area, but provided no description of them.

