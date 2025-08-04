Two men in hospital after North York shooting
Posted August 4, 2025 11:08 pm.
Last Updated August 4, 2025 11:54 pm.
Two men are in the hospital after a late-night shooting in North York.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Toronto paramedics say they transported the man that was shot, to the hospital, with life-threatening-injuries, and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the suspect fled the area, but provided no description of them.