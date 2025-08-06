Rain, cooler weather helping to hold wildfire burning on Vancouver Island

Light rain and higher humidity have helped British Columbia firefighters in their work to contain a wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island.

The roughly five-square-kilometre wildfire has forced those living in almost 390 homes in the Regional District of Nanaimo to flee.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews made good progress in improving the containment of the blaze, guarding it from spreading to nearby homes and the Highway 4 corridor.

It says light rain fell on the fire Tuesday, allowing firefighters to “expand containment, and night-vision helicopters were set to work the fire’s perimeter overnight.

Officials say fire behaviour has been limited to “a low-vigour surface fire,” but some spots have seen a higher burning intensity.

There are 130 active wildfires burning across B.C., about more than double the number from last week, driven largely by hot and dry weather and thousands of lightning strikes.

Some residents have expressed concern that the Wesley Ridge fire could reach a nearby temperate rainforest containing trees that have stood for 800 years, but the wildfire service says it is not under threat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press