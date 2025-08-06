Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that as of Aug. 5, there have been 52 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Havana and Salmonella Mbandaka reported across four provinces: Quebec (39), Ontario (9), British Columbia (3), and Manitoba (1).

Nine individuals have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. The affected individuals range in age from 2 to 89, with 75 per cent of cases involving women.

The outbreak has been linked to pistachios sold under the brands Habibi, Al Mokhtar Food Centre, and Dubai, including Dubai’s pistachio & knafeh milk chocolate bars, which were also available for online purchase.

The contaminated nuts may have been used in baked goods sold at retail and food service establishments.

Officials warn that the actual number of infections may be significantly higher than reported, as many individuals with mild symptoms may not seek medical attention or undergo testing. According to public health estimates, for every confirmed case of Salmonella, there may be up to 26 unreported cases.

The recalled products were distributed to Ontario and Quebec.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have issued recall warnings for the implicated products. Consumers are urged to check their homes and businesses for recalled items and to avoid consuming, selling, or serving them.

Salmonellosis, the illness caused by Salmonella bacteria, typically presents within 6 to 72 hours of exposure and can include symptoms such as fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and headache.