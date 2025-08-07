The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, where officers intercepted nearly 200 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck arriving from the United States.

The seizure took place on July 23, 2025, when border officers referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered in the trailer. The total weight of the narcotics was 197 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.

CBSA officers arrested Onkar Kalsi, 29, of Caledon, Ont., at the scene. He was transferred, along with the seized drugs, to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Kalsi now faces charges of importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.