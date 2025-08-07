Heat and humidity set to return to the GTA starting Friday

People are pictured in Humber Bay Shores Park looking across Lake Ontario to the skyline of downtown Toronto, Ontario on July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 7, 2025 8:50 am.

The GTA had a brief respite from the extreme heat and humidity over the past few days, but the hot weather is expected to return for the weekend and continue into early next week.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi said the heat will start to build on Friday, with a daytime high near 29 C but feeling like 36 C with the humidity.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the humidex between 38-39 C. Andreacchi said there’s also a slight risk of thunderstorms to start the weekend.

She also said Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA will likely fall under a heat warning for the weekend and into the early work week.

“It is likely going to hit heat warning criteria … daytime highs 30 C-plus and overnight lows 20 C-plus. And even though it is not record-breaking heat, it’s going to be very consistently hot and humid,” Andreacchi said.

The sky is still hazy from wildfire smoke, but the Air Quality Health Index is currently at a low risk.

“Local smoke and haze still lingering through the region, but no longer under air quality statements,” Andreacchi said.

Click here for full forecast details.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

10h ago

Hamilton police to update Harsimrat Randhawa homicide investigation

Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus...

2h ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

1h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

10h ago

Hamilton police to update Harsimrat Randhawa homicide investigation

Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus...

2h ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

1h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Two separate afternoon shooting in Toronto, police hunt for suspects

It was a violent afternoon on Toronto streets with two separate shootings in broad daylight. Melissa Nakhavoly with the police search for suspects.

10h ago

1:57
Ford says Canada should tighten import rules amid tariff war

Premier Doug Ford says Canada should consider tightening its quotas for key imports like steel, to support local industries amid the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

15h ago

2:37
Experts warn Ontario to prepare for invasive spotted lanternfly

An invasive insect known for damaging grapevines and trees is inching closer to Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports from a Hamilton workshop where experts are urging the public to help stop the spotted lanternfly before it spreads.

15h ago

2:35
City shuts down illegal rooming house after years of complaints and property violations

An illegal rooming house in the city’s west end has been shutdown after countless complaints and property violations. Shauna Hunt with why residents say it should have happened years ago.

15h ago

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

15h ago

More Videos