Heat and humidity set to return to the GTA starting Friday

The GTA had a brief respite from the extreme heat and humidity over the past few days, but the hot weather is expected to return for the weekend and continue into early next week.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi said the heat will start to build on Friday, with a daytime high near 29 C but feeling like 36 C with the humidity.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the humidex between 38-39 C. Andreacchi said there’s also a slight risk of thunderstorms to start the weekend.

She also said Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA will likely fall under a heat warning for the weekend and into the early work week.

“It is likely going to hit heat warning criteria … daytime highs 30 C-plus and overnight lows 20 C-plus. And even though it is not record-breaking heat, it’s going to be very consistently hot and humid,” Andreacchi said.

The sky is still hazy from wildfire smoke, but the Air Quality Health Index is currently at a low risk.

“Local smoke and haze still lingering through the region, but no longer under air quality statements,” Andreacchi said.

