Canada’s 2025 wildfire season now second-worst on record, fuelled by Prairies blazes

A helicopter refills a bucket of water at Cameron Lake off Highway 4 where the Wesley Ridge wildfire continues to burn out-of-control near Coombs, B.C., on Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2025 2:56 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 3:19 pm.

Canada’s 2025 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record.

The latest figures posted by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre suggest fires have torn through 72,000 square kilometres, an area roughly the size of New Brunswick.

That surpasses the next-worst season in 1989 and is about half the area burned during the record-setting 2023 season, according to a federal database of wildfire seasons dating back to 1972.

This season has strained firefighting resources, displaced thousands of people and stifled communities across Canada in wildfire smoke, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba seeing the most area burned.

Canada has been at its highest wildfire preparedness level since late May, with around 1,400 international firefighters called in to help so far this year.

Scientists have warned climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is making fire seasons longer and more intense.

Top Stories

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants plan for 'day of action' as contract talks resume

As talks resume today to try to avoid a possible strike at Air Canada next week, the airline's flight attendants are planning for a "day of action" at YVR on Monday.

1h ago

Carney announces 20% increase in military starting pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will boost entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. Other military members...

33m ago

2 teens arrested in rock-throwing incidents in Markham facing more charges

Two 18-year-old men are facing more charges after as an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham continues. Investigators...

1h ago

