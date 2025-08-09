Man in his 40s with serious injuries after being struck in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 9, 2025 11:57 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 11:58 am.

A man in his 40s is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 10 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit.

The driver remained on the scene as police conducted an investigation into the incident.

No further description on the driver or the pedestrian was given by police.

Top Stories

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

39m ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

2h ago

Teen dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash north of Owen Sound, Ont.

Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon north of Owen Sound, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway...

2h ago

London police arrest 150 as pro-Palestinian protesters defy new law

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have arrested some 150 people after demonstrators intentionally violated a new law banning support for a pro-Palestinian group because they say the legislation improperly...

1h ago

