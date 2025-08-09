Man in his 40s with serious injuries after being struck in Scarborough
Posted August 9, 2025 11:57 am.
Last Updated August 9, 2025 11:58 am.
A man in his 40s is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night.
Police say they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 10 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit.
The driver remained on the scene as police conducted an investigation into the incident.
No further description on the driver or the pedestrian was given by police.