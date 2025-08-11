Toronto mayor unveils plan to hire hundreds of police officers, more 911 operators

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 11, 2025 2:20 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled a plan on Monday to hire hundreds of new police officers across the city and dozens of new 911 operators.

The announcement is part of a five-year hiring plan that will see the Toronto Police Service grow by 720 new officers in the first two years. The City is also working to boost 911 response times amid long waits.

According to newly released data, the current average 911 wait time in Toronto is approximately 28 seconds. That is a drop from 2024, which averaged one minute and seven seconds. However, it is still longer than the standard set out by the National Emergency Number Association, which requires 90 per cent of calls to be answered within 15 seconds and 95 per cent within 20 seconds.

In October 2024, CityNews reported that delays in getting through to the Toronto Police Service’s 911 communications centre were still prevalent for those seeking emergency assistance.

“When you need help fast in an emergency, you shouldn’t have to wait,” said Mayor Chow. “We are hiring more 911 operators and more emergency responders so that help is there when you need it. Alongside investments in community programs, especially supporting young people, we’re building a safer and stronger city for everyone.”

Chow says at least 60 emergency operators have been hired so far this year and another 30 people are expected to join the team before 2026.

“With our landmark Multi-Year Hiring Plan, we’re delivering measurable results — faster 911 response times, more officers on the street, and crime rates trending down across the board,” said Don Valley North Councillor Shelley Carroll, Chair of the Toronto Police Service Board. 

The latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years.

“This is proof that when we invest in people and give them the tools they need, Toronto becomes a safer city for everyone,” Carroll added.

