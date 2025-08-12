Male critical after east end stabbing, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Upper Beaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Woodbine and Duvernet avenues area at around 2:32 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in a residence.

The victim was located at the scene. His age wasn’t provided.

One male is in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come