Male critical after east end stabbing, suspect in custody

Toronto Paramedic Services. Photo: CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 12, 2025 3:06 pm.

Toronto police say a male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Upper Beaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Woodbine and Duvernet avenues area at around 2:32 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in a residence.

The victim was located at the scene. His age wasn’t provided.

One male is in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

Top Stories

Second Kawartha Lakes fire jumps in size, officials stress 'zero tolerance' for fire ban violations

Kawartha Lakes officials say their firefighters along with Trent Lakes and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources crews are still responding.

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants' union declines arbitration proposal from airline

The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants says it has declined a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process. The latest hurdle in negotiations comes just hours...

28m ago

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

17h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle at Milton parking lot

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Milton on Tuesday afternoon, Halton Regional Police confirm. Police say the victim is an adult male, and the driver remained on scene. It...

1h ago

