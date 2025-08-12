Male critical after east end stabbing, suspect in custody
Posted August 12, 2025 3:06 pm.
Toronto police say a male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Upper Beaches on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Woodbine and Duvernet avenues area at around 2:32 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in a residence.
The victim was located at the scene. His age wasn’t provided.
One male is in custody.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come