Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

Doug Ford (left) and Donald Trump (right). Credit: The Canadian Press and Associated Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 13, 2025 12:07 pm.

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs.

The Protect Ontario Financing Program marks the first phase of the broader $5 billion Protecting Ontario Account introduced in the province’s 2025 Budget.

The province says eligible businesses will undergo a rigorous assessment process to ensure responsible use of taxpayer funds.

Related:

“Our government is leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to protect workers and businesses from the economic challenges facing Ontario,” said Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. “This program will help keep workers on the job in sectors that are being hit hard by tariffs while building a more resilient and self-reliant Ontario economy for the long term.”

A third-party financial agent will be procured to manage applications following initial screening. The province is also launching a dedicated website to help businesses determine eligibility and begin the application process.

Officials warn that without intervention, companies may be forced to scale back hiring, reduce production, or even shut down operations. The financing program aims to mitigate these risks by providing immediate financial relief and long-term stability.

