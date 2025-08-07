Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 7, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 11:31 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and impose further economic strain on Canadian industries.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, Ford didn’t mince words when asked about Trump’s reputation in the country.

“He’s probably the most disliked politician in the world in Canada,” Ford said, citing Trump’s repeated attacks on Canada as a betrayal of a close ally. “He’s attacked his closest family member.”

Ford’s comments come amid growing uncertainty over Trump’s trade policies, including sweeping tariffs that have already hit Canadian exports. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Ford said he fears Trump could “pull the carpet out from underneath us” and reopen the trade pact with a single signature.

“Well, it would be unfortunate. We directly employ just in Ontario alone nine million Americans,” Ford told Blitzer when asked about CUSMA.

Related:

Ford also revealed that he assumes Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Trump in the coming days, a move aimed at easing tensions and preserving the integrity of the trade agreement. Carney and Trump first met in Washington back in May.

The premier said during the interview that he believes Trump’s sweeping tariffs are hurting Americans, and he also detailed Ontario’s push to onshore more manufacturing.

Trump marked 200 days back in office on Thursday by again hitting nations around the world with increased tariffs, days after slapping Canada with a 35 per cent duty. Trump escalated his trade war last week by imposing a baseline 35 per cent tariff on goods not covered by CUSMA, specifically targeting Canada.

Just after midnight, U.S. tariffs took effect on goods from more than 60 other nations and the European Union, ranging from a low of 10 per cent to a staggering 50 per cent on Brazil.

Trump celebrated the boosted duties with a social media post claiming “tariffs are flowing into the USA at levels not thought even possible!”

With files from The Canadian Press

