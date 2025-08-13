Pro-Palestinian rallies held outside Bloor-Danforth TTC stations

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside several TTC stations along Toronto’s Bloor-Danforth subway line Tuesday evening, calling on the federal government to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

The rallies, which took place during the busy rush hour commute, were part of a coordinated effort to draw attention to Canada’s military exports and its stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Protesters were seen holding signs and chanting slogans in support of Palestinian rights, urging Ottawa to take more decisive action against what they describe as Israeli aggression.

“No more loopholes. No more lies,” said Davenport for Palestine organizer Johanna Lewis. “And a complete and total arms embargo on Israel.”

The demonstrations were peaceful, with no reports of arrests or disruptions to TTC service. Organizers say the choice of location — near transit hubs — was intentional, aimed at reaching a broad cross-section of Torontonians and amplifying their message during peak travel times.

Activists say they will keep organizing until their demands — including a full arms embargo — are met.

Demonstrators urge Foreign Affairs Minister to halt military exports to Israel

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand has faced mounting pressure from activists and constituents. Last month, protesters gathered outside her Oakville constituency office, accusing her of failing to advocate for an arms embargo.

In recent public statements, Anand has condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and pledged over $315 million in aid, including support for the UN and Red Cross.

Toronto City Councillor Alejandra Bravo (Davenport) voiced support for the demonstrators, saying, “It’s so painful and heartbreaking. This kind of peaceful protest, which has a specific request, regarding Canada’s role.”

Toronto City Councillor James Pasternak (York Centre) condemned Tuesday’s protest, calling organizers part of the anti-Israel mob.

The rallies in Toronto follow similar demonstrations across the GTA and nationwide.