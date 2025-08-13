York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province’s police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by the police service in February 2024 of alleged offences that took place in Vaughan in December 2023.

Following an investigation, the SIU have charged a male police officer with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

“The SIU delayed this news release announcing the charges against the officer because of concerns raised about the potential impact on the complainant’s mental health caused by public disclosure of the charges,” the provincial watchdog said in a statement.

The SIU did not reveal the name of the officer in question due to concerns that it may result in the identification of the complainant.

The officer appeared in court on June 24 and is scheduled to make a second appearance on September 16.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.