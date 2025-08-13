York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

York Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 13, 2025 5:19 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 5:20 pm.

The province’s police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by the police service in February 2024 of alleged offences that took place in Vaughan in December 2023.

Following an investigation, the SIU have charged a male police officer with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

“The SIU delayed this news release announcing the charges against the officer because of concerns raised about the potential impact on the complainant’s mental health caused by public disclosure of the charges,” the provincial watchdog said in a statement.

The SIU did not reveal the name of the officer in question due to concerns that it may result in the identification of the complainant.

The officer appeared in court on June 24 and is scheduled to make a second appearance on September 16.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

39m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue...

1h ago

'Unbelievably disrespectful': OPP says bronze headstones being stolen from cemeteries in Norfolk County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County say they're investigating at least two recent reports of headstones being stolen from cemeteries in the region. OPP Constable Andrew Gamble said in...

51m ago

