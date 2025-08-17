A man was sent to a hospital on Sunday morning after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike in Etobicoke, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, the collision happened in the Long Branch area, near Lakeshore Boulevard and Thirty Third Street, just after 10:00 a.m.

Paramedics say the male cyclist is approximately 70 years old and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was brought to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.