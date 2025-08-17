E-bike rider sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 17, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2025 1:35 pm.

A man was sent to a hospital on Sunday morning after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike in Etobicoke, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, the collision happened in the Long Branch area, near Lakeshore Boulevard and Thirty Third Street, just after 10:00 a.m.

Paramedics say the male cyclist is approximately 70 years old and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was brought to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

CP NewsAlert: Air Canada cancels Sunday flights as union defies back-to-work order

Air Canada says it has cancelled about 240 flights on Sunday, after the union representing flight attendants announced its workers will remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order. More coming. The...

22m ago

Lawyer 'very confident' a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Canadian diplomats and their families says he believes the mysterious ailments they suffered in Cuba were caused by a foreign adversary, despite a federal government report that...

6h ago

Duty-free shops facing 'full-blown crisis' with no relief in sight

John Slipp took over his father’s duty-free store in 1994, which had been started more than a decade earlier. This month, he closed the Woodstock Duty Free Shop Inc. as lower traffic at the U.S.-Canada...

6m ago

Multiple myeloma patients see hope in newly approved Health Canada drug

Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind drug for multiple myeloma, a significant advancement in the treatment of a cancer that has no cure, with patients going through repeated cycles of remission and...

4h ago

