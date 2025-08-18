Voters head to the polls in Battle River—Crowfoot as Poilievre seeks return to House

A campaign sign for Independent candidate Bonnie Critchley next to signs for Pierre Poilievre and Darcy Spady in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot in Camrose, Alta., on July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 5:17 am.

Voters head to the polls today in a rural Alberta byelection that’s getting an unusual level of national attention.

Battle River—Crowfoot was left vacant when Conservative Damien Kurek stepped down shortly after the spring election to make way for his party’s leader, Pierre Poilievre, to run for a seat.

Poilievre lost in the April election after being elected in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton seven straight times.

The byelection is in one of the safest Conservative seats in the country, and the Tory leader is widely expected to win by a large margin.

More than 200 people are running against Poilievre, most of whom are part of a protest movement called the Longest Ballot Committee.

As a result of the record number of people in the running, Elections Canada says voters will need to write in the name of their preferred candidate on a modified ballot.

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. MT. Elections Canada says it expects the vote count will take longer than usual, given the unique blank ballot.

More than 14,000 people already cast a vote in advance polls. There are more than 86,000 eligible voters in the riding.

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

51m ago

2 drivers in hospital after Lakeshore crash

A woman, and another driver are in hospital with after a collision in South Riverdale Sunday evening. Police say they were called to reports of a collision, with one car flipped, and another struck...

9h ago

Zelenskyy brings Europe's top leaders with him to meet Trump on ending Russia's war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's future could hinge on a hastily assembled meeting Monday at the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brings with him an extraordinary cadre of European leaders...

7m ago

Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will...

8h ago

