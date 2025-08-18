Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with fire truck in North York

A man riding a motorcycle was sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a fire truck, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, the crash happened just after 6:45 a.m. in North York, near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

Authorities say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was brought to a hospital by paramedics.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Police say an investigation is ongoing.