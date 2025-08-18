Ontario man calls 911 with false report of being stabbed

An OPP van is seen in Wellington, Ont. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 18, 2025 4:53 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 5:35 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a man has been arrested after calling 911 while intoxicated to falsely report being stabbed, prompting a warning about misuse of the emergency system.

According to a statement issued by the OPP on Monday, officers were called to a home in Espanola around 50 minutes southwest of Sudbury at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The statement said the caller allegedly told 911 communications centre personnel a stabbing was happening. After officers arrived, it said they determined a stabbing didn’t happen.

“The caller was intoxicated and had contacted police seeking assistance in retrieving personal belongings from another location,” the statement said.

Related:

“This false report diverted critical police and emergency communication resources away from potential real emergencies.”

Officers didn’t identify the individual, but they said the person was arrested for public intoxication and public mischief.

“911 should only be used for emergencies involving police, fire, or medical services where someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy, or a crime is in progress,” investigators said.

“Intentionally misusing 911 is a criminal offence. Individuals found misusing emergency services may be charged with public mischief.”

