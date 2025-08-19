Mississauga drivers could soon face $125 fine for blocking intersections

A Welcome to Mississauga sign greets drivers. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 19, 2025 2:41 pm.

Drivers in Mississauga could soon be fined for blocking intersections, as the city looks to enhance traffic safety.

At its meeting on July 30, council unanimously approved a motion from Ward 1 Coun. Stephen Dasko to seek provincial approval to implement a $125 fine.

“It’s a growing issue as we continue to grow as a city,” said Dasko.

According to the motion, the city is pursuing the fine as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and make travel safer.

Dasko said Mississauga is lagging behind other GTA municipalities that already issue fines for blocking intersections.

The city must now get approval from Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General before the fine can be enforced.

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

8m ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

3h ago

Toronto police seek public's help identifying family of elderly woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the family of an elderly woman who was found early Tuesday morning in the city's west end. The woman, identified only as Maria, was...

1h ago

More Americans visit Canada than Canadians traveling south: StatCan

Recent Statistics Canada numbers show cross-border travel scales have tipped, with more Americans coming to Canada than Canadians returning from the U.S.

4h ago

