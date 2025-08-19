Mississauga drivers could soon face $125 fine for blocking intersections

Drivers in Mississauga could soon be fined for blocking intersections, as the city looks to enhance traffic safety.

At its meeting on July 30, council unanimously approved a motion from Ward 1 Coun. Stephen Dasko to seek provincial approval to implement a $125 fine.

“It’s a growing issue as we continue to grow as a city,” said Dasko.

According to the motion, the city is pursuing the fine as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and make travel safer.

Dasko said Mississauga is lagging behind other GTA municipalities that already issue fines for blocking intersections.

The city must now get approval from Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General before the fine can be enforced.