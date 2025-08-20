18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting

A police cruiser is seen parked at the scene of the shooting that occurred on March 26. (Walter Korolewych/ CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 20, 2025 9:03 pm.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26 for reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Awais Ismail Awais of Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say they arrested 18-year-old Malikye Monoroth and 19-year-old Saaid Mohamed, who allegedly are the suspects of the shooting.

Both Monoroth and Mohamed have been charged with first degree murder.

Monorth was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday Aug. 20. While Mohamed was scheduled to appear on Thursday Aug. 21.

This is Toronto’s 7th Homicide of 2025.

