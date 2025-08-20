Police seek 2 suspects in Markham shooting

Police in York Region are searching for two suspects following a shooting outside a Markham home last week.

Investigators were called to a residence in the 14 Avenue and McCowan Road area just before 5:30 p.m. on August 14 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside his home. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted and are searching for two men, last seen wearing grey hooded sweaters and black track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.