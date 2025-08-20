Premier Ford says Stelco owner ‘doesn’t give two hoots’ about the workers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a rant Wednesday against the head of the company that owns Hamilton-based steel company Stelco, saying his support for U.S. tariffs shows he “doesn’t give two hoots” about those workers.

Lourenco Goncalves, the president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, has spoken positively about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, including doubling them from 25 to 50 per cent.

“This bold action strengthens the American steel industry and safeguards the livelihoods of our nation’s steelworkers,” Goncalves said at a meeting of the American Iron and Steel Institute, which he chairs.

Earlier this week Goncalves said in a press release that he applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to expand the scope of steel and aluminum tariffs.

“Maybe they should find a new owner for Stelco. Maybe we should just buy him. And why doesn’t he just stay in the U.S. because I’m done with this guy,” said Ford at a press conference on Wednesday. “I look forward to getting a phone call from him because he has my cell number. I’m gonna blast him.”

“I get passionate about this because I want to protect our country and our province, and I love the frontline workers. If I don’t kick back, no one else is going to kick back at these guys.”

Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The premier was in Hamilton to announce $70 million worth of funding for training and employment services for workers in industries affected by U.S. tariffs.

Ford said it’s also important to make as many products in Ontario as possible, including steel rails and I-beams, for the various construction and transit projects underway in the province.

“The problem is we got too comfortable with our closest friend and ally, with the United States,” he said.

“No one in a million years would think a guy named President Trump would come along and start an economic war with his closest friend and ally, not to mention with the rest of the world. And the rest of the world goes back and kisses his behind all the time.”