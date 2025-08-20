Premier Ford says Stelco owner ‘doesn’t give two hoots’ about the workers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed Cleveland-Cliffs and president-CEO Lourenco Goncalves, the U.S. owner of Hamilton steelmaker Stelco, over his support on Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 2:21 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 4:23 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a rant Wednesday against the head of the company that owns Hamilton-based steel company Stelco, saying his support for U.S. tariffs shows he “doesn’t give two hoots” about those workers.

Lourenco Goncalves, the president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, has spoken positively about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, including doubling them from 25 to 50 per cent.

“This bold action strengthens the American steel industry and safeguards the livelihoods of our nation’s steelworkers,” Goncalves said at a meeting of the American Iron and Steel Institute, which he chairs.

Earlier this week Goncalves said in a press release that he applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to expand the scope of steel and aluminum tariffs.

“Maybe they should find a new owner for Stelco. Maybe we should just buy him. And why doesn’t he just stay in the U.S. because I’m done with this guy,” said Ford at a press conference on Wednesday. “I look forward to getting a phone call from him because he has my cell number. I’m gonna blast him.”

“I get passionate about this because I want to protect our country and our province, and I love the frontline workers. If I don’t kick back, no one else is going to kick back at these guys.”

Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The premier was in Hamilton to announce $70 million worth of funding for training and employment services for workers in industries affected by U.S. tariffs.

Ford said it’s also important to make as many products in Ontario as possible, including steel rails and I-beams, for the various construction and transit projects underway in the province.

“The problem is we got too comfortable with our closest friend and ally, with the United States,” he said. 

“No one in a million years would think a guy named President Trump would come along and start an economic war with his closest friend and ally, not to mention with the rest of the world. And the rest of the world goes back and kisses his behind all the time.”

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

12-year-old among 5 charged in connection with North York jewellery store robbery

Five people, including a 12-year-old, are facing more than two dozen charges combined in connection with a jewellery store robbery in North York. Toronto police say just after 3 p.m. on August 19, a...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

3h ago

Male worker dies after being struck by tractor trailer in North York

A male worker has died after being struck by a tractor trailer in North York. Toronto police were called to Jethro Road and Wilson Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a industrial accident. The...

24m ago

