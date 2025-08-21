A 35-year-old Oshawa man is facing a slew of serious charges following a months-long investigation into an alleged human trafficking operation that spanned multiple countries.

Durham Regional Police launched the probe in early June after receiving information that a young woman was being coerced into the sex trade. Investigators allege the victim was transported across international borders by the accused for the purpose of trafficking.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oshawa, where the suspect was arrested without incident. Officers seized several items believed to be connected to the investigation, including cellphones, travel documents, banking information, and a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police have identified the accused as Ramone Stewart, 35, of Oshawa. He is charged with trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from sexual services, procuring, withholding identity documents, exercising control, direction or influence over another person, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be additional victims and have released Stewart’s photo in hopes of encouraging others to come forward. Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact the police.