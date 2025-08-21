Love on the Midway: Toronto woman and Ottawa man to say ‘I do’ at the CNE

People walk past the ferris wheel the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 21, 2025 1:02 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 1:05 pm.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has always been a place where memories are made, but this year, the CNE is adding a new chapter to its storied history: a wedding in the heart of the Midway.

After receiving more than 400 submissions from couples across Ontario, CNE organizers have selected Jacqueline of Toronto and Patrick of Ottawa — a long-distance couple in their 60s — to exchange vows in front of the iconic SuperWheel on Saturday, Aug. 23.

In a press release, the CNE said that Jacqueline, a lifelong Torontonian, has been attending the annual fair since childhood. Her parents made it a family tradition, and she even worked at The EX as a teenager.

“We received so many heartwarming accounts of couples who met their soulmate at the CNE, whose childhood memories are rooted in the tradition of going to the fair, and whose connections to loved ones passed, and hopes for the future are intertwined here at The EX,” said CNE CEO Mark Holland.

When she met Patrick, who lives and works in Ottawa, one of the first things she shared with him was her love for the fairgrounds. Over the years, their relationship blossomed through weekend visits and summer trips to the CNE. For 25 years, they passionately navigated the distance between Toronto and Ottawa.

Long-distance Canadian couple got married this spring

Earlier this year, in May 2025, Jacqueline and Patrick officially tied the knot, but when the CNE announced its “Marriage on the Midway” initiative, the couple jumped at the chance to do it all over again — this time, in front of the famed Ferris wheel.

The CNE said that family and friends are joining the couple for what organizers are calling a “one-of-a-kind celebration of love.”

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but Jacqueline and Patrick’s story stood out because they embody the values of joy, tradition, family, and community connection that so many people have to the CNE,” Holland said.

You can win passes to the CNE, which runs until Sept. 1, here.

Top Stories

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

Ontario's financial watchdog says the province's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs. Financial accountability officer Jeffrey Novak says in a report...

11m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

30m ago

Toronto police probe BB gun vandalism spree in North York

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for a series of mischief incidents that have left nearly a dozen vehicles damaged in North York. Since February, officers...

2h ago

Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn't just another concert; it's a historic...

4h ago

