Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

The incident occurred at 497 Bloor Street West, approaching Brunswick Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and is being treated as a possible deliberate act. Photo: Gaetan Blair/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 21, 2025 5:20 am.

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary.

The incident occurred at 497 Bloor Street West, approaching Brunswick Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and is being treated as a possible deliberate act.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the vehicle, described as a pickup truck, was travelling at a high rate of speed before ramming into the shop multiple times. The driver, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and the store was closed at the time of the crash.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving Shroomyz locations across Toronto, as police have reported multiple cases of arson, gunfire, and vehicular attacks targeting magic mushroom shops.

Just days earlier, a separate Shroomyz dispensary at 502 Yonge Street was the target of a suspected arson. Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at that location around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, which police are continuing to investigate.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the Bloor Street crash is connected to the previous incidents in Toronto.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the suspect to come forward.

