Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. at Shroomyz in the area of Yonge Street and Grosvenor Street, with reports indicating a vehicle drove into the closed magic mushroom dispensary. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 11, 2025 7:08 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 7:19 am.

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Grosvenor Street, with reports indicating a vehicle drove into the closed retail location.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

This marks the second incident at Shroomyz in less than a week. On Aug. 6, Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at the same location around 3:30 a.m., which police are treating as a suspected arson.

Police have not confirmed whether Monday’s storefront crash is connected to last week’s fire, and it’s unclear whether the business was targeted in the hit-and-run collision.

Shroomyz, located at 502 Yonge Street, is one of several unauthorized psilocybin dispensaries operating in Toronto.

Top Stories

Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near...

2h ago

Two men injured in Scarborough stabbing: police

Two men were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough late on Sunday, including one who suffered possible life-threatening injuries. According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

TORONTO — Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public...

1h ago

Woman, 82, dead after Harbourfront hit-and-run: Toronto police

An 82-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run that happened in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood last month. On July 27, authorities say they responded to a call about a collision near...

2h ago

