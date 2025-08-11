Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson
Posted August 11, 2025 7:08 am.
Last Updated August 11, 2025 7:19 am.
Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run.
Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Grosvenor Street, with reports indicating a vehicle drove into the closed retail location.
The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.
This marks the second incident at Shroomyz in less than a week. On Aug. 6, Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at the same location around 3:30 a.m., which police are treating as a suspected arson.
Police have not confirmed whether Monday’s storefront crash is connected to last week’s fire, and it’s unclear whether the business was targeted in the hit-and-run collision.
Shroomyz, located at 502 Yonge Street, is one of several unauthorized psilocybin dispensaries operating in Toronto.