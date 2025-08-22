Massive fire guts Georgetown home, 1 injured

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers were dispatched to a home on Arborglen Drive at approximately 4:23 a.m. after reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival, first responders found one home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire quickly spreading to two adjacent residences.

All occupants from the affected homes were safely evacuated. One individual was treated for minor injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Halton Hills Fire Department crews worked to contain the blaze, bringing it under control after several hours. Officials confirmed that the fire is not considered suspicious, and there is no indication of criminal activity.

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. HRPS remains on scene to assist with traffic control in the area.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the vicinity of Arborglen Drive while the investigation continues.