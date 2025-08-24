Child seriously injured in North York crash

Two vehicles were involved in a collision that resulted in serious injuries for five passengers in North York. (Ricardo Alfonso/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 24, 2025 10:31 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 11:40 pm.

Five people, including one child, have been hospitalized following a crash in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the Allen Road South and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 9:20 p.m.

Paramedics say a total of five people were taken to a hospital. Two women have serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, and two male adults, along with a child have serious injuries.

Both drivers remained on the scene.

