Early morning Whitby shooting leaves investigators with questions

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that occurred in Whitby early Monday morning.

According to investigators, multiple gunshots were heard at approximately 2:45 a.m. by witnesses in the area of Victoria Street West and Halls Road South.

“Officers arrived and located multiple shell casings in the area and bullet holes in a residence,” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that residents were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no physical injuries were reported.

“At this time, police believe this to be an isolated incident,” investigators added.

So far, authorities have not released a description of the potential suspect(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.