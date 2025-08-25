Toronto police have launched a three-week traffic safety campaign targeting micromobility vehicles across the city, aiming to educate riders and enforce road safety laws as students prepare to return to school.

The initiative, which runs until Saturday, Sept. 13, will focus on high-traffic areas including local, collector, and arterial roads, as well as bike lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks. Officers will also increase enforcement in school zones, targeting drivers who speed, drive aggressively or impaired, and park or operate vehicles in cycle lanes.

Micromobility vehicles include bicycles, electric bikes, e-mopeds, and electric kick-scooters. Police say the campaign will involve both education and enforcement under the Highway Traffic Act and the City of Toronto by-laws.

The campaign follows a City Council recommendation for Toronto police and City staff to collaborate on improving public awareness and safety around micromobility use. The City of Toronto launched its own educational campaign earlier this summer, highlighting infractions such as illegal sidewalk riding, wrong-way cycling, and improper e-moped use in bike lanes.

Toronto’s Micromobility Strategy, adopted by City Council in May 2024, outlines an approach to integrating small, low-speed vehicles into the city’s transportation network.

The strategy emphasizes safety, equity, and environmental sustainability, and includes pilot projects for cargo bikes and quadricycles. Electric kick-scooters, however, remain prohibited on public streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes due to safety concerns, particularly for seniors and people with disabilities.

Police say the campaign will be expanded city-wide. Officers will be visible throughout the campaign period, engaging with riders and drivers.