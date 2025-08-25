Toronto police target e-scooters, e-bikes in new safety campaign

Micromobility vehicles include bicycles, electric bikes, e-mopeds, and electric kick-scooters. Police say the campaign will involve both education and enforcement under the Highway Traffic Act and the City of Toronto by-laws. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2025 8:17 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 8:18 am.

Toronto police have launched a three-week traffic safety campaign targeting micromobility vehicles across the city, aiming to educate riders and enforce road safety laws as students prepare to return to school.

The initiative, which runs until Saturday, Sept. 13, will focus on high-traffic areas including local, collector, and arterial roads, as well as bike lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks. Officers will also increase enforcement in school zones, targeting drivers who speed, drive aggressively or impaired, and park or operate vehicles in cycle lanes.

Micromobility vehicles include bicycles, electric bikes, e-mopeds, and electric kick-scooters. Police say the campaign will involve both education and enforcement under the Highway Traffic Act and the City of Toronto by-laws.

The campaign follows a City Council recommendation for Toronto police and City staff to collaborate on improving public awareness and safety around micromobility use. The City of Toronto launched its own educational campaign earlier this summer, highlighting infractions such as illegal sidewalk riding, wrong-way cycling, and improper e-moped use in bike lanes.

Toronto’s Micromobility Strategy, adopted by City Council in May 2024, outlines an approach to integrating small, low-speed vehicles into the city’s transportation network.

The strategy emphasizes safety, equity, and environmental sustainability, and includes pilot projects for cargo bikes and quadricycles. Electric kick-scooters, however, remain prohibited on public streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes due to safety concerns, particularly for seniors and people with disabilities.

Police say the campaign will be expanded city-wide. Officers will be visible throughout the campaign period, engaging with riders and drivers.

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people have been rushed to a hospital following a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Paramedics...

breaking

2m ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

3h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

2h ago

Five hospitalized in North York multi-vehicle crash

Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews responded to a t-bone crash at Allen Road South and Lawrence...

2h ago

