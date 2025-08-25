Two people have been rushed to a hospital following a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say they transported a man and a woman to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person, believed to be the streetcar operator, is being assessed at the scene, but they were not injured.

Police say a suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

