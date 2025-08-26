Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A Halton Region Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HRPS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2025 5:56 am.

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Kerns Road. Investigators tell 680 NewsRadio that a motorcycle was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the side of a westbound vehicle that was turning south.

The impact was severe, and debris from the motorcycle hit two additional vehicles nearby. Police confirm there were no other injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as collision reconstruction teams investigated the scene. It reopened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'System is not built for them:' Advocates call for new strategy to address Toronto youth homelessness

Advocates are calling for a new strategy to address youth homelessness in Toronto as city leaders met Monday to discuss the growing number of young people living on the streets. More than 100 young...

9h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada has signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

59m ago

Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege. According...

12h ago

Kirk, Gimenez hit home runs to power Blue Jays to 10-4 rout of Twins

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto's four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in...

2h ago

Top Stories

'System is not built for them:' Advocates call for new strategy to address Toronto youth homelessness

Advocates are calling for a new strategy to address youth homelessness in Toronto as city leaders met Monday to discuss the growing number of young people living on the streets. More than 100 young...

9h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada has signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

59m ago

Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege. According...

12h ago

Kirk, Gimenez hit home runs to power Blue Jays to 10-4 rout of Twins

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto's four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.

11h ago

2:26
Cool and breezy for the rest of the week

The cooler temperatures will continue through the week with chances of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:06
Teen driver denied bail in fatal Whitchurch-Stouffville crash this month

An 18-year old-charged with dangerous driving in connection to a fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville this month has been denied bail. Afua Baah has more on the court ruling and reaction from the victim's family.

12h ago

2:28
Backlash grows after education minister threatens to eliminate school trustees

Growing backlash after Ontario's education minister threatened to eliminate elected trustees and take over school boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, educators are calling it a political power grab.

13h ago

2:37
Search continues for missing jet ski rider at Bluffers Beach

What began as a frantic open water search and rescue is looking more like a recovery effort with each passing hour as crews remained on Lake Ontario on Monday, searching for a man who fell off a jet ski on Sunday, Alessandra Carneiro reports

13h ago

More Videos