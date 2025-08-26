Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Kerns Road. Investigators tell 680 NewsRadio that a motorcycle was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the side of a westbound vehicle that was turning south.

The impact was severe, and debris from the motorcycle hit two additional vehicles nearby. Police confirm there were no other injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as collision reconstruction teams investigated the scene. It reopened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.