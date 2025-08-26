Dog guide training centre at risk of closure asks the Ontario government for help

As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government is looking at options to help a guide dog training centre which is at risk of closing due to a $20 million shortfall.

By Tina Yazdani

Posted August 26, 2025 7:12 pm.

A critical program that helps thousands of people living with disabilities is in jeopardy and asking the government for help as it faces a $20 million shortfall.

The organization, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides which trains guide dogs, has just two months to find the money to complete the construction of a new facility.

They are asking the Ford government and the public for help to avoid being shuttered for good.

Jacob Ormonde describes the past year with his guide dog, Zenith, as transformative. He is hard of hearing and Zenith alerts him to seven different sounds including fire alarms.

“Having a hearing dog by my side has helped me navigate every day life,” said Ormonde. “Often I would feel very fearful of going to bed at night not knowing if I would wake up to a real fire alarm. Zenith now has my back.”

Beyond keeping him safe, Zenith has given Ormonde independence and a newfound confidence.

“He has helped me connect with the hearing world. people who are hearing impaired often deal with a lot of isolation,” said Ormonde. “He has transformed my life. I’m no longer a hermit at home, I’m a social butterfly.” 

The Lions Foundation raised and trained Zenith. They have been operating out of a public school built in the 1930s and with the growing demand, the foundation is desperate for more space.

The organization is halfway through building a new 89,000 square foot training facility in Oakville, but construction was forced to pause.

“We have $60 million dollars of our $80 million committed for the project, but we have an immediate cash shortfall of $20 million that we have to find by October,” explained CEO Bev Crandell.

Crandell said the shortfall is due to several factors including rising building costs and the expansion of the scope and size of the project.

They’re appealing to the public for help to raise $5 million and they’re asking Queen’s Park to cover the rest.

“The services that we provide to our clients help to reduce the services that they use from government. so again, reduced hospital visits has a direct financial impact. the ability for our clients to gainfully seek employment or reintegrate into society,” said Crandell.

“It reduces their dependence on social services, and we would welcome the opportunity to partner with the government.”

While the facility has helped more than 3,000 people with disability across the country, 50 per cent of their clients are in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford’s office tells CityNews they’ve met with the organization and are looking at options to support the training centre.

“Dog guides changes lives every day … without Zenith in my life, I would be lost,” said Ormonde.

