Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 28, 2025 5:39 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 5:54 am.

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal.

The announcement came via a LinkedIn post from Cineplex, which stated: “To our Queensway community, we hear you loud and clear… we are happy to share its credits won’t be rolling anytime soon.”

The company also installed two exterior banners outside the building to signal its continued commitment to the area.

“Since 2001, the theatre has been more than a place to watch movies – it’s an entertainment and social hub for family outings, date nights and fun times with friends,” read the post. “We are looking forward to continuing to be a part of the Queensway community’s movie memories for many years to come.”

CityNews has reached out to Cineplex for comment on details of the newly signed lease agreement.

Located at 1025 The Queensway, the Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP has been a staple of the community since opening in 2001. It’s one of the largest and busiest theatres in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Community voices spark change

The future of the theatre was thrown into uncertainty earlier this year when the City of Toronto approved a massive development plan for the site. The proposal included 10 condo towers ranging from 18 to 46 storeys, with over 4,000 residential units and commercial space.

The plan sparked immediate backlash from residents concerned about the loss of the Cineplex Queensway venue and the impact of increased density on local infrastructure.

In response, a Change.org petition titled “Save Cineplex Cinemas Queensway (Etobicoke) from being demolished!” was launched in September 2024. It quickly gained traction, amassing over 14,700 signatures to date.

Cineplex’s decision to renew its lease — reportedly with up to 20 years of options — was met with celebration online.

“I am so happy to hear this. My heart was broken worrying about its potential demise,” one resident wrote in a community Facebook group. Another added, “Now everyone must continue to go and support it.”

Cineplex is offering $5 general admission tickets and $5 popcorn this weekend to celebrate the announcement.

