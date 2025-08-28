Thousands of Toronto students could be facing suspension this fall as Toronto Public Health (TPH) intensifies efforts to ensure children are up to date on mandatory vaccinations before returning to class.

In a renewed push ahead of the 2025–26 school year, TPH states that it will begin suspending students who are not compliant with Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act, which requires vaccinations against nine preventable diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella, and polio. For children born after 2010, chicken pox is also on the list.

“In June, we assessed the records, and there were about 140,000 students who were not up to date with their measles vaccinations,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health. “We sent out 140,000 letters in the summer. Many parents have those letters, and they should be acting on those, as well.”

The focus this fall is on Grades 2 through 5 after TPH found low rates of measles vaccine records through those age groups. As of Aug. 19, Ontario has reported a total of 2,363 measles cases linked to the ongoing multi-jurisdictional outbreak that began in October 2024. This includes 2,051 confirmed cases and 312 probable cases.

The weekly case count has slowed significantly, with only one new case added between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

“While the downward trend in weekly case counts suggests that transmission is slowing, continued vigilance is needed,” Public Health Ontario said.

Exemptions allowed, but most Toronto students must comply

According to the latest data, 73.1 per cent of measles cases (1,728) have occurred among individuals aged 19 or younger, while 96.4 per cent of infant, child, and adolescent cases were unimmunized.

TPH says without proof of vaccination, students face a potential 20-day suspension from school.

“These vaccines have good track records. They’re well used and well studied,” said Dr. Dubey. “They have proven to be very safe. They also work very well.”

Exemptions are allowed for medical or religious reasons; however, TPH noted that a vast majority of students must be protected for the entire school year.

“If there is an exposure at a school, say someone at a school comes down with measles, the whole school, then, would be considered exposed or at risk,” Dr. Dubey emphasized. “Anyone who is not up to date with their vaccinations or not immune will be excluded right away from the school setting.”