Canada to host U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, other officials from G7 and Ukraine

President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson during a reception for Republican members of Congress in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 12:39 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will be in the Ottawa region this week for a gathering of his peers from most G7 countries and Ukraine.

Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia will host his counterparts from Thursday to Saturday as part of Canada’s G7 presidency.

His office says the officials will gather to discuss the challenges facing legislators worldwide and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

The meeting will involve working sessions on such themes as online disinformation, “fostering respectful debate” in a climate of political polarization, and violence against lawmakers.

Canada has chosen to invite the chair of Ukraine’s parliament and major parliamentary officials from G7 countries — but the Tuesday news release listing those invited does not mention a representative from Japan. Scarpaleggia’s office redirected questions about the invitation list to the Japanese Embassy in Ottawa.

The embassy has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In Canada, parliamentary Speakers preside over debate and play largely ceremonial roles in welcoming and greeting foreign dignitaries. In some other countries, Speakers have more power and can prioritize legislation and assign committee memberships.

This week’s meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine have alarmed European leaders, who fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will further challenge European security if he gains territory through any ceasefire agreement.

Moscow occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014 before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It’s not clear how many other G7 meetings Canada will host, though it’s customary for the chairing country to hold ministerial meetings on themes like the environment or energy.

G7 finance ministers met in Banff in May and foreign ministers met in Charlevoix, Que., in March.

A second G7 foreign ministers meeting is planned, with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s office saying she will host her counterparts — likely including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — “in Ontario this autumn.”

Anand’s office did not immediately respond when asked whether Canada will host any other G7 ministerial meetings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting angrily to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

30m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

1h ago

Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux's term ends

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer. Jacques is a director general at the office and replaces Yves Giroux,...

24m ago

