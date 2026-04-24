Teen girl seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2026 8:52 am.

A 16‑year‑old female pedestrian was rushed to a Toronto‑area trauma centre with significant injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday afternoon, Durham police say.

The collision happened around 2:25 p.m. at Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road East, where officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a southbound Mini Cooper in the roadway.

The 48‑year‑old male driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Officers attended and closed the intersection for several hours. The roadway has since reopened, but police say the investigation remains active.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the teen’s condition have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Durham Regional Police.

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