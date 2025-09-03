Alberta hits pause on its book ban…for who and for how long?

The Alberta government has reversed its July order for schools to remove books and other materials that contain explicit sexual content.

The pause came after several critics spoke out against the Edmonton Public school board’s list of the more than 200 titles it planned on pulling from its library shelves.

But Premier Danielle Smith and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides didn’t seem to hit the pause button because of those outcries, nor did they indicate how long it should last.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sean Amato, Alberta political reporter for CityNews, to discuss the potential of the ban rematerializing as the new school year continues to settle in, and who else – other than Margaret Atwood – Premier Smith is looking for support from.

