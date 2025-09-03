Man critically injured following overnight shooting in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2025 5:05 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:06 am.

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga overnight, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive area at around 4:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One male victim with gunshot wounds to the body was located. Police say a suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV with multiple occupants, fled in an unknown direction.

Police confirmed that a male victim, in his 30s, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Paramedics tell CityNews that others were assessed at the scene, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

