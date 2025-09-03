Man critically injured following overnight shooting in Mississauga
Posted September 3, 2025 5:05 am.
Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:06 am.
A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga overnight, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers were called to the Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive area at around 4:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One male victim with gunshot wounds to the body was located. Police say a suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV with multiple occupants, fled in an unknown direction.
Police confirmed that a male victim, in his 30s, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.
Paramedics tell CityNews that others were assessed at the scene, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.