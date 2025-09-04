New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

The Parkside Drive speed camera is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Erica Natividad and John Marchesan

Posted September 4, 2025 5:14 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 5:17 pm.

It’s a question that’s been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city’s most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help provide some answers.

The two-minute late-night video obtained by CityNews shows a hooded figure arriving just before 2:30 a.m. on the morning of May 23 with a step ladder and what appears to be a Sawzall, or reciprocating saw. The individual climbs up beside the Parkside speed camera, slices it off before fleeing.

The video was captured by a trail camera set up in nearby bushes by a concerned citizen. Based on the timestamp of the video, it was the fifth time that the camera was vandalized.

Safe Parkside, the community group that has been fighting for years to make the stretch of roadway safer, says they’re disheartened to see the vandal in action.

“Disappointed that you know such acts are happening and they’re happening so frequently,” said Faraz Gholizadeh, co-chair of the community safety group. “This camera was put here for a reason. It’s here to save lives. There have been people killed on this street.” 

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed after two seniors were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12, 2021. Since then, it has become one of Toronto’s most prolific, issuing over 69,000 tickets amounting to more than $7 million in fines. 

The speed camera has been repeatedly targeted, first being cut down twice in November, with the second incident occurring just a day after it was reinstalled. It was again removed and thrown into a nearby duck pond in December. In the most recent incident in July, it had been cut down despite a newly installed surveillance camera a short distance away. 

“Police have so far not laid any charges or have suspects,” explained Gholizadeh. “So it seems like police and City of Toronto aren’t really doing anything so it’s nice to see citizens do care and are taking action.”

Safe Parkside says despite its continual efforts to push the city on more meaningful safety measures, including redesigning the street, their calls have gone unanswered. 

Toronto police say their investigation into the incidents are ongoing.

