‘Strong winds expected’ special weather statement issued for Toronto

After a morning of pouring rain on Thursday morning, and sunny skies in the afternoon, the rollercoaster of weather continues after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto.

The weather authority is calling for strong wind gusts up 90 kilometres per hour.

The winds will develop late Friday morning and continue into the evening.

“Wind warnings may be needed for some areas as the event draws closer,” said the weather agency in their statement.

Friday is expected to see a high of 25°C and a low 11°C

The day will see a mix of sun and cloud.

There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

