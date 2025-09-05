Carney delays electric vehicle sales mandate by one year, launches cost review

An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 11:33 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government will waive its electric vehicle sales target for 2026 models.

The EV sales mandate introduced by the Liberals under former prime minister Justin Trudeau would have required 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold in Canada next year to be electric.

Instead, Carney is delaying the mandate for a year and launching a full 60-day review of the program to make it more cost-efficient.

The decision to delay the mandate for a year comes after months of lobbying from the auto industry.

EV sales in Canada hit 18 per cent last year when the government was offering consumer rebates, but plunged to less than half that after the rebate program was scrapped last winter.

Ottawa has promised to reintroduce consumer rebates for EVs, but it hasn’t specified when this might happen.

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening now targeted for October, revenue demonstration not started yet: Metrolinx

Metrolinx and provincial transportation officials say the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, won't be open before October. The latest timeframe on the...

45m ago

Brampton man charged after viral videos surface of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Provincial police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man after viral videos showed a group of men firing guns off a bridge in the Bracebridge area. Police opened an investigation after videos began...

34m ago

Toronto police investigating after eggs thrown at Yorkville Jewish Centre

Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were reportedly thrown at the Yorkville Jewish Centre. The incident happened on Aug. 31 and was reported to investigators on Sept. 2. Surveillance...

50m ago

PM Carney pledges $370M in incentives for canola sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is launching a new $370 million production incentive to help Canada’s canola producers. The government says its new biofuel production incentive is meant...

39m ago

