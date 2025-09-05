York police chief addresses outrage, defends response in fatal Vaughan home invasion

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween is speaking out following community backlash surrounding the police response to a violent home invasion that claimed the life of 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31, investigators were called to the Farooqi residence in Vaughan for reports of a home invasion. When they arrived, officers located Farooqi suffering from trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CityNews first reported that Farooqi was killed in front of his children during the invasion.

In a statement released Friday, Chief MacSween referred to Farooqi’s murder as “heinous” and “disgusting.”

“My heart goes out to all grappling with the violent murder of a husband, son, father, brother, friend, and leader,” said MacSween.

The Chief also addressed criticism that arose after previous comments he made, urging residents not to confront armed intruders.

“It was suggested as a tactic in the hopes of preserving lives,” said MacSween. “When it comes to defending property, material items can be replaced – but lives cannot.”

Police response time questioned

MacSween also addressed what he called “inaccurate reports” around the police response time to the Farooqi home following the emergency call.

While some reports say it took up to 13 minutes for officers to arrive, the Chief says that is not the case.

“Officers were en route within 40 seconds of receiving the call and arrived on scene within 4.5 minutes,” he said.

No arrests linked to Farooqi’s homicide have been made at this time.