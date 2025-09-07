Parkside speed camera cut down for 7th time in less than a year

One of the city’s most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again.

The camera located along Parkside Drive was cut down at some point overnight.

Toronto police say they have been made aware of the incident and are investigating.

It is the seventh time in less than a year that the camera has been vandalized, and it comes just days after surveillance video surfaced showing someone cutting down the camera earlier this year.

The video was captured by a trail camera set up in nearby bushes by a concerned citizen and shows a shadowy figure using a step ladder and what appears to be a Sawzall, or reciprocating saw, to cut the camera down before fleeing the scene.

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed after two seniors were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12, 2021. Since then, it has become one of Toronto’s most prolific, issuing over 69,000 tickets amounting to more than $7 million in fines.

The speed camera has been repeatedly targeted, first being cut down twice in November, with the second incident occurring just a day after it was reinstalled. It was again removed and thrown into a nearby duck pond in December. Then in July, it was cut down despite a newly installed surveillance camera a short distance away.