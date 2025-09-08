Joly expects aluminum sector to receive ‘hundreds of millions’ in tariff relief

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly walk through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 8, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 11:35 am.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Quebec’s aluminum sector is likely to receive “hundreds of millions of dollars” from a $5 billion fund to help sectors slammed by U.S. tariffs.

Nearly all of Canada’s aluminum is produced in Quebec.

Joly says the federal government hasn’t determined yet exactly how the tariff support fund will be divided.

Jean Simard, president of the Aluminum Association of Canada, says that tariff relief is about ensuring the sector remains competitive on the world stage.

While Canada does have aluminum markets in Europe and Asia, Simard says the vast majority of the metal produced here is exported to the U.S.

Canadian aluminum and steel exports currently face 50 per cent U.S. tariffs.

