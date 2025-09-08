Home under construction catches fire in Markham, police investigating
Posted September 8, 2025 8:14 pm.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a residential fire in Markham on Monday afternoon.
According to York Regional Police (YRP), the blaze happened at the site of a new build on Hughson Drive that was under construction.
Fire Services arrived at the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m. and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
YRP say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.