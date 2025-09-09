Ontario’s minimum wage set to rise soon in October

Ontario’s minimum wage is headed for an increase next month.

Earlier this year, the province announced that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour.

As of April 1, 2025, the federal minimum wage in Canada is $17.75 per hour .

The change means an annual pay increase of $835 for a minimum wage worker who works 40 hours per week, according to the province.

A government spokesperson said the annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent and will bring the province’s minimum wage to the second-highest provincial rate in Canada.

Over the past seven years, Ontario’s minimum wage rose from $14 per hour in 2018 to $17.60 in 2025.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto