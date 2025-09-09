Ontario’s minimum wage set to rise soon in October

Canadian bills are shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 9, 2025 7:22 am.

Ontario’s minimum wage is headed for an increase next month.

Earlier this year, the province announced that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour.

As of April 1, 2025, the federal minimum wage in Canada is $17.75 per hour.

The change means an annual pay increase of $835 for a minimum wage worker who works 40 hours per week, according to the province.

A government spokesperson said the annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent and will bring the province’s minimum wage to the second-highest provincial rate in Canada.

Over the past seven years, Ontario’s minimum wage rose from $14 per hour in 2018 to $17.60 in 2025.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto

Top Stories

Multiple Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning

A speed camera on O'Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue was cut down overnight, one of many found downed on Tuesday morning. The camera was found by CityNews knocked over early Tuesday morning on O'Connor...

11m ago

Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday. According to the City's website, the location at 2149...

41m ago

'Super school' opening delay in Parry Sound, Ont., sparks protests, provincial review

Even when schools across Canada shifted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob Hammond’s autistic daughter attended in-person classes in their Ontario cottage country town. The Parry...

2h ago

Ottawa drafting public registry of AI projects as tech spreads through government

OTTAWA — The federal government says it plans to launch a public registry to keep Canadians in the loop on its growing use of artificial intelligence. "We are seeing a lot more activity across departments...

3h ago

