Toronto man falsely accused of killing American right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 5:41 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 5:49 pm.

A Toronto man says he is horrified and shocked after he was falsely accused of shooting an American conservative commentator he had never even heard of.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of Republican President Donald Trump, was shot dead Wednesday at a Utah college event.

Michael Mallinson, a retired banker, says he later received a call from his panicked daughter shouting over the phone and begging him to delete his social media accounts.

Related:

Mallinson says he quickly Googled his name to see what was happening, and he came across posts that falsely labelled him as a Democrat who shot and killed Kirk.

Photos of Mallinson went viral after a fake news account misidentified him as a man whom police arrested then released in connection to the shooting.

He says the family is stressed after receiving a flood of negative attention and hateful messages in the wake of the misinformation.

