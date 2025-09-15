Mississauga man charged in fatal car crash, accused of impaired driving

A 22-year-old man from Mississauga faces seven charges, including impaired driving in connection with a fatal car crash that happened earlier this year.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on April 1, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m. near Erin Mills Parkway and Vista Boulevard.

Police say two people in a blue Mazda 3 were travelling northbound on Erin Mills when they collided with a silver Jeep Cherokee that was on the other side of the street and making a left turn.

“Following the collision, the Mazda lost control and collided with a pole,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Monday. “The speed of the Mazda is considered a primary factor in this collision.”

Paramedics transported both the driver of the Mazda and a 20-year-old passenger to a hospital with serious injuries. Police say the passenger was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was not seriously injured.

Police have identified the driver of the Mazda as 22-year-old Armaan Gill of Mississauga. He was charged with seven offences including:

Dangerous Operation Causing Death

Operation While Impaired Causing Death (Drugs)

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

Race a Motor Vehicle

Speeding – 140 Km/h in a 70 Km/h Zone.

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Speeding by 40 or More km/h in a Zone That is Less Than 80 km/h.

Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.