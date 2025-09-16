90 confirmed salmonella cases in outbreak linked to salami: health agency

In this June 5, 2014, file photo, a man makes a submarine sandwich with mortadella, cooked salami, ham, Genoa salami and sweet capicola at a delicatessen in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 6:03 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 9:03 pm.

OTTAWA — A salmonella outbreak linked to salami and cacciatore that sickened dozens of people in several provinces appears to be over.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there were 90 confirmed salmonella cases, 10 of which led to hospitalizations.

Alberta had 69 of the cases, followed by Ontario with 19, and Manitoba and British Columbia with one each.

The health agency says people became sick between mid-April and early August.

More than 65 salami and cacciatore products were recalled.

The agency says many people who became sick reported eating meat in prepared sandwiches or purchased from deli counters where the recalled products were served.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago. Ontario Provincial Police had...

breaking

4h ago

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

6h ago

Durham police trying to identify man injured in e-scooter crash

Durham police are working to identify a man injured in an e-scooter crash. Police were called to Kitney Drive just north of Clements Road West around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash...

52m ago

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing is charged with murder as prosecutor says DNA found on rifle trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Prosecutors brought a murder charge on Tuesday against the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk and outlined evidence including a text message confession to his partner and a...

6h ago

