90 confirmed salmonella cases in outbreak linked to salami: health agency

OTTAWA — A salmonella outbreak linked to salami and cacciatore that sickened dozens of people in several provinces appears to be over.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there were 90 confirmed salmonella cases, 10 of which led to hospitalizations.

Alberta had 69 of the cases, followed by Ontario with 19, and Manitoba and British Columbia with one each.

The health agency says people became sick between mid-April and early August.

More than 65 salami and cacciatore products were recalled.

The agency says many people who became sick reported eating meat in prepared sandwiches or purchased from deli counters where the recalled products were served.

