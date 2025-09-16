Peel Regional Police say three men from across Canada have been arrested in connection with two shooting incidents in Brampton this summer, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that spanned three provinces.

The arrests stem from incidents on July 10 and 11, when officers responded to reports of gunfire at residences on Rolling Acres Drive near Mississauga Road. No injuries were reported, but police say the suspects fled in a black Chrysler 300, which was later recovered in Winnipeg, Man., on July 13.

Following weeks of investigation, PRP officers made three arrests. Husandeep Singh, 20, of Mississauga, was taken into custody on July 27 and charged with discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

Gurpreet Singh, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested in Winnipeg, Man., on Aug. 27 on a Canada-wide warrant. He faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

On Sept. 12, officers arrested Gurdeep Shergill, 26, of Delta, B.C., also on a Canada-wide warrant. He is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

All three men were held for bail hearings and appeared in a Brampton court.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shootings but confirmed that no one was injured in either incident. The investigation remains ongoing.