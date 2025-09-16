Three men from across Canada charged in Brampton shooting investigation

Peel Regional Police. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 7:57 am.

Peel Regional Police say three men from across Canada have been arrested in connection with two shooting incidents in Brampton this summer, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that spanned three provinces.

The arrests stem from incidents on July 10 and 11, when officers responded to reports of gunfire at residences on Rolling Acres Drive near Mississauga Road. No injuries were reported, but police say the suspects fled in a black Chrysler 300, which was later recovered in Winnipeg, Man., on July 13.

Following weeks of investigation, PRP officers made three arrests. Husandeep Singh, 20, of Mississauga, was taken into custody on July 27 and charged with discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

Gurpreet Singh, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested in Winnipeg, Man., on Aug. 27 on a Canada-wide warrant. He faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

On Sept. 12, officers arrested Gurdeep Shergill, 26, of Delta, B.C., also on a Canada-wide warrant. He is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

All three men were held for bail hearings and appeared in a Brampton court.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shootings but confirmed that no one was injured in either incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

breaking

3m ago

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

3h ago

Inflation ticks higher to 1.9% in August, short of economists’ expectations

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 1.9 per cent in August thanks to some stubbornness as the gas pumps. The agency says gasoline prices rose 1.4 per cent month-over-month in...

updated

30m ago

'Some guy running around screaming': 3 arrested in violent Oshawa carjacking; Air1 footage, 911 audio released

Three people are facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking in Oshawa over the weekend that left a man injured and sparked a police pursuit ending in a field. Durham Regional Police say the...

2h ago

